Între 15 și 17 februarie strada Unirii ( tronson Fabrica de Zahăr – Mihai Viteazu), va fi închisă traficului rutier!

Conform comunicatului Primăriei Municipiului Giurgiu, începând de miercuri, 15 februarie până vineri, 17 februarie inclusiv, strada Unirii (tronson Fabrica de zahăr – Mihai Viteazu) va fi închisă traficului rutier în vederea turnării primelor două straturi de mixtură asfaltică.

Până în prezent, lucrările au constat în turnarea stratului de balast și așternerea stratului de balast stabilizat cu lianți.

După finalizarea lucrărilor menționate, începând de luni, 20 februarie, traficul rutier va fi închis pe strada Miron Nicolescu, tronson strada Unirii – strada 1 decembrie, în vederea asfaltării.

(Jurnal)

