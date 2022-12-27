Intră în vigoare legea UE privind încărcătorul unic USB-C

Astăzi, 27 decembrie, a intrat în vigoare legea care prevede ca toate dispozitivele electronice vândute în Uniunea Europeană să utilizeze un singur gen de încărcător, de tip USB-C, însă producătorii au la dispoziţie doi ani pentru implementarea directivei.

Directiva UE 2022 / 2380 a fost publicată în Jurnalul Oficial, astfel că acum avem şi o data exactă pentru implementare – 28 decembrie 2024. Începând cu această zi (istorică) toate device-urile vor trebui să respecte standardul comun.

Există şi o excepţie, categoria laptopurilor, cea care va trebui să adopte această decizie abia din 28 aprilie 2026.

Conform directivei, doar încărcătoarele de tip USB-C vor mai putea fi vândute de la finele lui 2024.

Scopul noii legislaţii comunitare este de a ușura viaţa consumatorilor, pe de o parte, dar şi de a reduce deşeurile tehnologice generate în UE, începând cu telefoanele mobile, tablete, cărţi electronice, camere digitale, console video şi căşti.

