Inspectoratul Școlar Județean Giurgiu: „Plata tuturor burselor va fi făcută la zi, în cel mai scurt timp posibil.”

De către
admin
-
0
100

După ce mai mulți părinți au semnalat întârzierea de peste o săptămână la plata burselor de studiu, merit, performanță și ajutor social, Ministerul Educației a pornit efectuarea unor anchete la nivelul județelor care au întârziat plata acestora.

Giurgiul se află printre județele unde părinții s-au plâns că nu au primit banii de burse la timp.

În cursul acestei dimineți, am solicitat lămuriri Inspectoratului Școlar Județean Giurgiu care ne-a făcut următoarele precizări, prin purtătorul de cuvânt al instituției, inspector școlar, Georgeta Stănescu: „Inspectoratul Școlar Județean Giurgiu a luat toate măsurile necesare ca plata tuturor burselor să fie făcută la zi, tuturor elevilor, în cel mai scurt timp posibil.”

(Jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR