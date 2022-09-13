Inspectoratul de Jandarmi Județean Giurgiu scoate la concurs noi posturi vacante

„Inspectoratul de Jandarmi Județean Giurgiu organizează concursuri în vederea ocupării a două posturi vacante, prin încadrare directă sau rechemare în activitate, astfel:

– 1 post de ofițer specialitatea comunicații;

– 1 post de subofițer în cadrul Serviciului Resurse Umane.

Cererea de înscriere la concurs, declarația de confirmare a cunoașterii şi acceptării condițiilor de recrutare și cartea de identitate se transmit scanate, începând cu data de 12.09.2022, până pe 20.09.2022, ora 16.00, exclusiv online la adresa de e-mail: resurseumane@jandarmeriagiurgiu.ro.

Dosarul, în volum complet, se transmite scanat, exclusiv online, la adresa de e-mail: resurseumane@jandarmeriagiurgiu.ro, începând cu 12.09.2022, până pe data de 23.09.2022, ora 16.00.

Toate informațiile privind cerințele posturilor, condiții de încadrare, calendarul concursurilor, formularele necesare, inclusiv tematica și bibliografia pot fi obținute accesând: http://www.jandarmeriagiurgiu.ro/new/content/posturi-scoase-la-concurs

Vă urăm succes și vă așteptăm în echipa noastră!”

(Compartimentul Informare, Relații Publice și cu Publicul al Inspectoratului de Jandarmi Județean Giurgiu)

