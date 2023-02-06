INEDIT. Partidă de pescuit amator , duminică, pe Podul Bizeț din Municipiul Giurgiu…

Ziua splendidă de sâmbătă, ce a debutat cu o dimineață de primăvară autentică a fost ca o invitație pentru o mână de pescari amatori ce s-au înșirat pe lângă una din balustradele replicii din beton a  Podului Bizeț.

Câteva lansete, mulinete, undițe convenționale  și ceva momeală au constituit tot instrumentarul celor câțiva giurgiuveni d ce abia așteptau  să vadă pluta trasă de ”baboiașii” dornici de joacă în balta de sub podul ce duce spre Portul Giurgiu…

(Jurnal)

