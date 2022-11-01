Începând de astăzi, 1 noiembrie, Uzina Termoelectrica Production Giurgiu începe furnizarea energiei termice către populație

De către
admin
-
0
124

Conform unei postări a Primăriei municipiului Giurgiu, Uzina Termoelectrica Production Giurgiu a început livrarea agentului termic către Spital Județean de Urgență Giurgiu și către unitățile de învățământ din data de 30 octombrie, urmând ca de marți, 1 noiembrie, să înceapă furnizarea energiei termice și către populație.

„Astfel, începând de luni, 31 octombrie 2022, agentul termic a fost distribuit și în unitățile de învățământ, prima instituție care a primit căldură în calorifere fiind Spitalul Județean de Urgență Giurgiu.

Agentul termic va fi distribuit, începând din data de 1 noiembrie și către populație.

Conform OUG nr. 27, pentru Uzina Termoelectrica Production au fost alocate cantități de gaz pentru livrarea zilnică a agentului termic, pentru populație, până la data de 31 martie 2023.

Furnizarea va fi efectuată după un program, ținând cont de temperaturile exterioare, pentru a nu fi consumat combustibil inutil”, se arată în mesajul publicat de Primăria municipiului Giurgiu.

(Jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR