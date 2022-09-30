Incendiu la un magazin mixt din localitatea Bolintin Deal

În această dimineață, pompierii au fost solicitați să intervină pentru stingerea unui incendiu izbucnit în spatele unui magazin mixt din localitatea Bolintin Deal. În momentul producerii evenimentului, magazinul era închis.

„La fața locului au ajuns, în cel mai scurt timp, pompierii din cadrul Detașamentului Bolintin Deal, cu două autospeciale de stingere cu apă și spumă. Aceștia au constatat faptul că ardea violent o magazie, pe o suprafață de aproximativ 200 mp. Pompierii au acționat rapid pentru a localiza incendiul, reușind să protejeze magazinul din calea flăcărilor.

Pentru a înlătura pericolul de explozie, din zonă au fost evacuate 18 butelii, care se aflau pe un rastel.

O femeie în vârstă de 73 de ani, a fost monitorizată de un echipaj SAJ, la fața locului (stare de neliniște din cauza evenimentului).

Au ars magazia respectivă, bunurile din interior și acoperișul magazinului mixt pe o suprafață de circa 20 mp.

Cauza probabilă de producere a incendiului a fost scurtcircuitul”, precizează ISU Giurgiu.

(Jurnal)

