Incendiu la o ambarcațiune a Poliției de Frontieră…Trei persoane au fost  rănite!

Polițiștii de frontieră alimentau cu combustibil ambarcațiunea, care a luat foc, iar doi dintre ei și angajatul unei firme care făcea recepția ambarcațiunii au suferit arsuri și au ajuns la spital. Ambarcațiunea era nou primită în flota poliției de frontieră.

Incidentul a avut loc cu câteva zile în urmă, în Drobeta Turnu Severin, ce face parte din ITPF Giurgiu.

„Doi colegi de-ai noștri, un ofițer din cadrul STPF Mehedinți și un agent de poliție din cadrul ITPF Giurgiu, împreună cu un reprezentant al firmei care efectua recepția unor ambarcațiuni achiziționate din Italia, au fost răniți astăzi din cauza exploziei ce a survenit la una dintre acestea în timpul alimentării cu combustibil pentru a pleca spre ITPF Giurgiu. Nu se cunosc cauzele exacte ale producerii incidentului. Cei doi colegi, cât și cealaltă persoană au suferit arsuri, însă sunt în afara oricărui pericol”, au scris într-o postare pe Facebook, cei din  Sindicatul Europol.

