Incendiu la magazinul Takko Fashion din centrul comercial Family Center (VIDEO)

Azi-noapte, pompierii giurgiuveni au fost solicitați să intervină la un incendiu izbucnit în depozitul unui magazin situat în centrul comercial de la intrarea în municipiul Giurgiu. Acesta s-a manifestat cu degajări de fum într-o magazie în care erau depozitate haine.

La fața locului s-au deplasat pompierii din cadrul Detașamentului Giurgiu, cu două autospeciale de stingere, o descarcerare și o ambulanță SMURD. Aceștia au constatat faptul că nu exista riscul ca incendiul să se propage la celelalte magazine din apropiere și au luat măsuri pentru aerisirea tuturor spațiilor afectate.

În incendiu au ars trei paleți cu haine (aproximativ 5.000 de articole) și instalația electrică aferentă magazinului. De asemenea, s-au deteriorat circa 500 de articole depozitate pe un alt palet, ușile din fața și din spatele magazinului respectiv, iar parchetul din interior a fost inundat cu apă, pe o suprafață de 20 mp.

Alte patru spații comerciale au fost inundate cu fum.

Cauza probabilă de producere a incendiului a fost scurtcircuitul”, informează ISU Giurgiu.

(Jurnal)

