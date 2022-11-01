Incendiu de vegetație între localitațile Malu și Vedea

Aproximativ 5.000 mp de păpuriș și lăstariș au ars, în această după-amiază, între localitațile Malu și Vedea. Când au ajuns pompierii, incendiul se manifesta violent, în mai multe focare. Aceștia au acționat rapid, astfel încât flăcările să nu se extindă la casele din apropiere.

Cauza probabilă de producere a incendiului a fost focul deschis în spații deschise.

