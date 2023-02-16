Incendiu astăzi dimineață pe un șantier din comuna Ogrezeni, județul Giurgiu. De la ce s-a aprins focul…(VIDEO)

O baracă, în care erau depozitate materiale, a luat foc în această dimineață pe un șantier din localitatea Ogrezeni.

Când au observat incendiul, persoanele care își desfășurau activitatea în locul respectiv au cerut de urgență, ajutorul pompierilor.

La fața locului s-au deplasat echipaje din cadrul Detașamentului Bolintin Deal cu două autospeciale de stingere cu apă și spumă. Pompierii au constatat faptul că incendiul se manifesta violent la o baracă, pe o suprafață de aproximativ 15 mp.

În cele din urmă au ars magazia respectivă și bunurile din interiorul ei (diverse unelte folosite în construcții). Pompierii au reușit să salveze însă  celelalte barăci aflate în apropierea celei incendiate.

Cel mai probabil incendiul s-a produs din cauza unui scurtcircuit la un cablu electric defect.

(Jurnal)

