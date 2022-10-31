Încă patru străzi din municipiul Giurgiu vor intra în reabilitare

Astăzi, 31 octombrie 2022, a fost semnat contractul de atribuire a lucrărilor aferent proiectului de mobilitate urbană estic al municipiului Giurgiu.

„În cadrul acestui proiect vor fi modernizate și reabilitate patru străzi din municipiul Giurgiu și va fi construit un Park and ride pe strada Voestalpine.

Este vorba despre străzile: Miron Nicolescu, Unirii, Aleea Plantelor, Digului (trotuare și piste pentru biciclete)”, informează Primăria municipiului Giurgiu.

(Jurnal)

