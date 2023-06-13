În weekendul trecut, micuțele handbaliste ale Clubului ”Dunărea Giurgiu” au câștigat turneul de la Corabia

În  weekend-ul trecut, a venit rândul  handbalistelor  clubului ”Dunărea Giurgiu” (născute în 2013) să participe la  Festivalul de Minihandbal, disputat la Corabia.

Micuțele handbaliste pregătite de Relu Dorin Lixandru au jucat dezinvolt în acest  tirneu organizat  de către Federaţia Română de Handbal. Este vorba despre minihandbal pe teren redus și fară scor, tocmai bun să atragă copiii spre acest sport minunat. Scorul a fost ținut de antrenorii echipelor.

La acest Festival de minihandbal, fetițele de la ”Dunărea Giurgiu” au jucat sâmbătă, 10 iunie și duminică, 11 iunie, cu: ARYS Rîmnicu Vîlcea, CSS Drobeta Turnu Severin, HC Mehedinți, AS Danubius Corabia, CS Axiopolis Cernavodă, CS Vitorul H20 Pitești, participante la acest turneu.

La finalul competiției fetele de la ”Dunărea Giurgiu” au ocupat primul loc, terminând turneul fără să cunoască înfrângerea.

(Costel Spînu)

