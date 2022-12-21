În ce localități din comuna Florești Stoenești și unde se va efectua joi, 22 decembrie, plata ajutoarelor de încălzire.

De către
admin
-
0
56

Începând de mâine, 22.12.2022, se va efectua plata ajutoarelor pentru încălzire, pentru locuitorii din comuna Florești-Stoenești, astfel:

Palanca, la Casa de Căsătorii din Stoenești.

Stoenești, în Clădirea administrativă de Impozite și Taxe

Florești,  la Căminul Cultural din localitate.

 Acest ajutor se acordă familiei sau persoanei singure care nu are alte proprietățI sau bunuri, așa cum sunt prevăzute în cerere, și care obține un venit mediu net lunar de până la 1386 lei/persoană în cazul familiei și până la 2053 lei, în cazul persoanei singure.

Veniturile bănești se vor cumula cu alte tipuri de venituri materiale.

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR