În 2022 a crescut traficul de persoane și de autovehicule  prin frontiera româno bulgară!  

De către
admin
-
0
106

La ședința de evaluare a activității Inspectoratului Teritorial de Frontieră Giurgiu, au fost relevate o serie de cifre ele activităii polițiștilor de frontieră. Una dintre acestea a fost  Traficul general de persoane și vehicule prin frontieră.

Astfel, conform datelor centralizate, în anul 2022 au tranzitat frontiera româno-bulgară peste 5.600.000 de persoane, pe ambele sensuri de deplasare, valorile fiind în creștere față de anul 2021, când traficul a fost de aproximativ 4.000.000 de persoane.

În ceea ce privește traficul general al mijloacelor de transport, în cursul anului 2022, prin punctele de trecere subordonate inspectoratului teritorial, au tranzitat peste 3.100.000 mijloace de transport, atât la intrare în ţară, cât şi la ieşire.

Comparativ cu aceeași perioadă a anului 2021,  când au tranzitat frontiera româno-bulgară peste 2.500.000 mijloace de transport, în anul 2022 valorile de trafic au fost , după cum se observă și ele în creştere.

(Jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR