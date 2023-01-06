IMPRESIONANT! Ce a apărut pe tabela de scor a meciului Inter – Napoli de miercuri seara?

Miercuri seara a avut loc meciul dintre INTER și NAPOLI pe stadionul Giuseppe Meazza. Se anunța un derby al seriei, cât timp echipa gazdă, condusă de Luciano Spalletti, se află pe locul 6 în ierarhie, cu 30 de puncte în 15 meciuri.

Momentul cel mai impresionant s-a consumat însă chiar în deschiderea partidei când, după ce luminile s-au stins pe întreg stadionul, pe tabela electronică de marcaj a apărut, în semn de omagiu, imaginea lui Pele, fotbalistul brazilian fiind înmormântat doar cu o zi înainte de disputarea acestei partide, marți seara.

Sub chipul regretatului rege al fotbalului a apărut scris anul nașterii, 1940, iar în locul anului morții sale era inserat un uriaș semn al infinitului (!!), semn că Pele, regele jocului cu balonul rotund, nu va muri niciodată pentru toți cei iubesc și vor iubi fotbalul!

(Jurnal)

