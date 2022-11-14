Impact între un autoturism și o utilitară pe DN 6, în localitate Mihăilești

În jurul prânzului, a avut loc un accident rutier, pe DN6, în orașul Mihăilești în care au fost implicate un autoturism și o autoutilitară în care se aflau doar șoferii.

La fața locului s-au deplasat pompierii din cadrul Gărzii de Intervenție Mihăilești cu o autospecială de stingere și o ambulanță.

Conducătorul autoturismului, în vârstă de aproximativ 30 de ani, a avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale și a fost transportat la spital.

Pompierii au asigurat măsurile de prevenire a incendiilor prin deconectarea bornelor de la bateria autoturismului”, precizează ISU Giurgiu.

(Jurnal)

