Imagini VIDEO de la accidentul auto produs astăzi lângă Ciorogârla, cu decesul a 5 persoane…!

https://fb.watch/n9pW2hok2n/

Accidentul s-a produs în jurul orei 8:14, dimineața…

Polițiștii Brigăzii Autostrăzi A1 au fost sesizați că pe autostrada A1 km 17, în zona localității Ciorogârla, pe sensul de mers Pitești – București, s-a produs un accident rutier.

În eveniment  au fost implicate 2 tiruri și 2 autoturisme, li s-a soldat cu rănirea mai multor persoane.

    La fața locului s-au deplasat  și  echipaje medicale SMURD cât  și pompierii militari, pentru efectuarea activităților din competență.

  Polițiștii au constatat faptul că, din impact a rezultat decesul a 5 persoane dintr-un autoturism si rănirea altor 2 persoane, respectiv șoferul unui tir și șoferul unui autoturism.

    Persoanele rănite au fost transportate la spitale din București, pentru acordarea îngrijirilor de specialitate.

Conducătorii celor 2 tiruri au fost testați cu aparatul alcooltest, rezultatele fiind negative.

Polițiștii Biroului de Poliție Autostrada A1 București – Râmnicu Vâlcea efectuează cercetări în cadrul dosarului penal, deschis sub aspectul săvârșirii infracțiunii de ucidere din culpă și vătămare corporală din culpă.

Sursa foto: imagini amator

