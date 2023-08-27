Imagini ȘOCANTE de la catastrofa de ieri, de la Crevedia (județul Dâmbovița), încheiate cu un mort, 46 de răniți și mii de persoane evacuate…!

Două explozii au avut loc sâmbătă seară în localitatea Crevedia, județul Dâmbovița, la o stație GPL care funcționa, deși nu avea autorizație ISU.

Cel puțin 33 de persoane au fost rănite, una a murit și două au fost date dispărute.

Prima explozie a avut loc în jurul orei 19.00, când mai multe echipaje ale Inspectoratului pentru Situații de Urgență.

Alăturat vă redăm imagini ce vă pot afecta emoțional de la exploziile din Crevedia (județul Dâmbovița) ce s-a încheiat cu un bilanț de coșmar!

