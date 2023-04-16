” Hristos a Înviat din morți / cu moartea pe moarte călcând…!”

”Lumina și căldura Paștelui să ne încălzească sufletele, să ne lumineze gândurile, să ne deschidă proțile  inimililor spre Iubire, Credință, Iertare.

Să fim mai buni, să ne bucurăm din plin de frumusetea tuturor lucrurilor ce ne înconjoară si să dăruim dragostea noastră celor dragi.”

SĂRBĂTORI FERICITE și LINIȘTITE!

                         ** Truditorii Cotidianului JURNAL GIURGIUVEAN

