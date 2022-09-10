Hoț la 72 de ani!

Joi,  8 septembrie, polițiștii Secției Nr.5 , Poliție Rurală Giurgiu , au fost sesizați printr-o plângere de un bărbat, din comuna Vedea ( județul Giurgiu), că în noaptea de 7/8 septembrie,  cineva i-a sustras o pompă de extragere a apei din incinta unei stații de epurare, aflată în curs de amenajare.

 Polițiștii secției s-au deplasat la faţa locului și din primele cercetări a rezultat faptul că prin secționarea unei plase de sârmă care împrejmuiește curtea stației de epurare cineva ar fi pătruns în curte, de unde ar fi  luat  o pompă de sustragere a apei, după ce în prealabil a  secționat furtunul de alimentare cu apă și cablul de alimentare la energia electrică. Valoarea prejudiciului cauzat este de 1.000 de lei.

La data de 9 septembrie, polițiștii Secției Nr. 5 de Poliție Rurală Giurgiu, continuând cercetările, au pus în executare un mandat de percheziție domiciliară, în comuna Vedea, județul Giurgiu, la locuința unui bărbat, de 72 de ani.

Bănuielile polițiștilor s-au confirmat  bunul sustras  fiind găsit la domiciliul bătrânului, de la care a fost recuperat în totalitate și predat persoanei păgubite.

Cercetările continuă, sub aspectul săvârșirii infracțiunii de furt calificat.

