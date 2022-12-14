Holurile Primăriei Giurgiu au răsunat de colindele elevilor Liceului Tehnologic „Ion Barbu” și ai Școlii de Muzică și Arte Plastice „Victor Karpis

Ca în fiecare an, Primăria municipiului Giurgiu este gazdă primitoare pentru toți cei care doresc să colinde.

Printre primii colindători s-au numărat elevi din cadrul Liceului Tehnologic „Ion Barbu” și ai Școlii de Muzică și Arte Plastice „Victor Karpis”, care i-au colindat pe reprezentanții primăriei giurgiuvene.

Colindele și urările de bine au fost aplaudate de către primarul Adrian Anghelescu, administratorul public, Ionel Muscalu, viceprimarul Marian Damian și angajați din cadrul primăriei.

Programul colindătorilor se va încheia în data de 22 decembrie, iar în toată această perioadă sunt așteptați peste 1.000 de copii”, comunică Primăria municipiului Giurgiu.

(Jurnal)

