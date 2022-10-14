Handbalistile junioare 3 de la Dunărea Giurgiu, după puncte la Chiajna

69

În etapa a 5-a a Campionatului național de handbal junioare 3, Dunărea Giurgiu va face în această etapă deplasarea la Chiajna, acolo unde duminică, 16 octombrie 2022, de la orele 12:30, va întâlni echipa gazdă, Concordia.

Un meci interesant în care se întâlnesc două echipe vecine de clasament, Concordia Chiajna, ocupă locul 3 având 6 puncte, în timp ce Dunărea Giurgiu, ocupă locul 4, cu 4 puncte.

Un meci în care ambele echipe au nevoie de puncte pentru consolidarea poziției în clasament.

Programul etapei a 5-a, handbal junioare 3, Seria E

Viitorul Pantelimon-Știința București

Unirea Dobroești-CSS 6 București

ACS Olympic RFH-CS Tunari

Concordia Chiajna-Dunărea Giurgiu

(Costel Spînu)

