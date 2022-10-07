Handbalistele de la SCM Dunărea 2020 Giurgiu, favorite cu ACS Olympic

Iubitorii handbalului sunt aşteptaţi duminică, 9 octombtrie, de la ora 13:00, la Sala Sporturilor din Giurgiu, la partida de handbal de junioare 3 dintre Dunărea Giurgiu şi ACS Olympic RFH.

Meciul contează pentru etapa a IV-a a turului campionatului naţional de junioare 3. După înfrângerea nemeritată din etapa trecută de la Dobroești, la doar un gol diferență, moralul și spiritul de luptă sunt mai mari ca niciodată.

Fetele noastre pregătite de antrenorul Relu Dorin Lixandru se află acum în fața unui nou test și în fața propriilor suporteri, unde cuvântul de bază este doar victoria, fiind hotărâte să se menţină pe primele locuri ale clasamentului.

Atmosfera din tabăra giurgiuvencelor este una optimistă. Se anunță o întâlnire spectaculoasă, care sperăm să umple Sala Sporturilor din Giurgiu, așa cum se întâmpla la prima etapă din acest sezon.

Partida va avea loc, duminică, 9 octombrie 2022, de la ora 13:00, la Sala Sporturilor din Giurgiu.

(Costel Spînu)

