HANDBAL. Junioarele de la ”Dunărea Giurgiu” întâlnesc, sâmbătă, în deplasare, pe Viitorul Pantilimon 2

”Junioarele 3”, de la ”Dunărea Giurgiu”, echipă antrenată de Relu Dorin Lixandru, vor juca sâmbătă, 23 septembrie, de la ora 13:00, în deplasare la Pantilimon, cu echipa locală Viitorul 2.

Meci contând pentru etapa a 2-a a Campionatului Național de handbal junioare 3.

După ce handbalistele giurgiuvence au jucat în prima etapă cu Viitorul Pantilimon 1, iată că la doar o săptămână întâlnește echipa a doua, a aceluiași club.

Nu înțelegem cum două echipe care fac parte din același club evoluează în aceeași serie. Bineînțeles că numai în handbalul românesc se poate întâmpla această minune.

Revenind la joc putem spune că echipa giurgiuveană, la acest moment este în reconstrucţie, având nu mai puțin de șase debutante.

În această situație fetele noastre nu  merg ca  favorite la meciul cu echipa Ilfoveană.

Programul etapei a 2-a, handbal junioare 3, seria E, sâmbătă, 23 Septembrie:

Unirea Dobroești –  Viitorul Pantilimon 1

Olympic RFH   –  Tonus București

CS Tunari  –  Unirea Slobozia

CSS 6 București  –   CSS Ilfov

Viitorul Pantilimon 2  –  Dunărea 2020 Giurgiu

(Costel Spînu)

