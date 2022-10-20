Handbal junioare 3, etapa a VI-a: Dunărea Giurgiu-Viitorul Pantelimon

Etapa a 6-a din Campionatul Național la handbal iunioare 3, programează duminică, 23 octombrie 2022, de la ora 15:30, în Sala Sporturilor din Giurgiu, meciul din Seria E dintre SCM Dunărea Giurgiu (foto) și Viitorul Pantelimon. 

Se anunță o nouă misiune dificilă pentru echipa pregătită de Relu Dorin Lixandru. Obiectivul fetelor de la Dunărea este o evoluție cât mai bună, cu faze spectaculoase, aplaudate de spectatori, care să aducă o victorie în contul giurgiuvencelor. E greu, dar nu imposibil. Echipa din Pantelimon îl are ca și coordonator pe fostul internațional, Șania Alin Florescu.

Programul etapei a 6-a, handbal junioare 3, seria E:

Unirea Dobroești-ACS Olympic București

CSS 6 București-Știința București

Dunărea Giurgiu-Viitorul Pantelimon

CS Tunari-Concordia Chiajna

Clasamentul Serie E, înaintea etapei a 6-a:

1.Știința București          10p

2.Concordia Chiajna       8p

3.Viitorul Pantelimon        6p

4.Unirea Dobroești          6p

5.Dunărea Giurgiu           4p

6.ACS Olympic                4p

7.CSS 6 București           2p

8.CS Tunari                     0p

(Costel Spînu)

