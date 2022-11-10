Handbal: Duminică, handbalistele de la Dunărea, vor juca în capitală, pe terenul liderului, Știința București

În cadrul etapei a VII-a a Campionatului Național de Handbal, junioare 3, seria E, fetele de la Dunărea Giurgiu vor juca în deplasare cu liderul seriei, Știința București, partida fiind programată duminică,13 noiembrie 2022, de la ora 12:30, în sala „Lucian Grigorescu” din București.

Handbalistele de la Dunărea vor întâlni o echipă care are experiență, cu jucătoare bune, iar meciul din București va fi unul extrem de greu.

Programul etapei a 7-a:

CS CONCORDIA CHIAJNA  –  UNIREA DOBROEȘTI

VIITORUL PANTELIMON      –  CS TUNARI

ACS OLYMPIC RFH              –  CSS 6 BUCUREȘTI

CSU ȘTIINȚA BUCUREȘTI   –  SCM DUNĂREA 2020 GIURGIU

Clasamentul după etapa a 6-a

1.CSU Știința București            12p

2.CS Concordia Chiajna           10p
3.ACSO Viitorul Pantelimon       8p
4.ACS Unirea Dobroești             8p
5.ACS Olympic RFH                   4p
6.SCM Dunărea 2020 Giurgiu    4p
7.CSS 6 București                      2p
8.CS Tunari                                0p

(Costel Spînu)

