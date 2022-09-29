Guvernul prelungește compensarea la carburanți până la 31 decembrie!

De către
admin
-
0
77

Surpriză de ultimă oră: Guvernul va prelungi până la sfârșitul anului ordonanța de urgență prin care este compensat prețul la motorină și benzină cu 50 de bani.

Guvernul a decis astfel prelungirea compensării cu 50 de bani până la date de 31 decembrie.

Subvenționarea prețului la carburanți s-a aplicat pe trei luni și urmează să expire pe 30 septembrie. Impactul măsurii a fost de circa 175 de milioane de lei pe lună.

”Prin această Ordonanţă de Urgenţă, operatorii economici care comercializează benzină şi motorină către clienţii finali persoane fizice sau juridice, precum şi către operatorii economici autorizaţi care achiziţionează carburanţi din depozite, dar şi din staţii de distribuţie pentru consumul propriu sau pentru revânzare şi care acordă o reducere de 0,5 lei pe litru, inclusiv TVA la preţul de vânzare, beneficiază de la bugetul de stat de o compensare de 0,25 de lei litru, inclusiv TVA aferentă reducerii acordate.”

Ministrul Energiei Virgil Popescu a declarat recent că nu consideră că preţul la motorină va depăşi 9 lei/litru în perioada următoare, deşi cotaţia motorinei a crescut uşor, comparativ cu cea din urmă cu 10 zile.

(Jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR