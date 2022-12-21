GSP a început lucrările de mentenanță la sistemul de automatizare al semaforului amplasat la intersecția Șos. București – Str. Tineretului

Începând de astăzi, de la ora 14:00, echipele din cadrul societății Giurgiu Servicii Publice efectuează lucrări de mentenanță la sistemul de automatizare al semaforului amplasat la intersecția șoseaua București – Str. Tineretului.

Activitățile implică, pe lângă înlocuirea sistemului de automatizare și întreruperea semnalelor luminoase pe cele două artere de circulație.

Ne cerem scuze pentru disconfortul creat și recomandăm șoferilor să fie prudenți!

Giurgiu Servicii Publice depune toate eforturile pentru ca semnalele luminoase să fie puse în funcțiune cât mai repede”, este mesajul reprezentanților GSP.

(Jurnal)

