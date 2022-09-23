Giurgiuvenii sunt invitați mâine, 24 septembrie, la Ziua Agriculturii Giurgiuvene 2022

Mâine 24 septembrie, toți giurgiuvenii sunt așteptați la sărbătoarea recoltei!

Evenimentul se va desfășura începând cu ora 09:00 pe pietonala Mircea cel Bătrân, unde zeci de producători de fructe, legume, patiserie și multe alte bunătăți din județul Giurgiu, vă așteaptă să-i vizitați.

Vor fi amenajate aproximativ 60 de standuri, unde vor fi expuse legume și fructe de sezon, provenite din exploatațiile agricole ale fermierilor giurgiuveni, precum și preparate alimentare tradiționale realizate de producătorii giurgiuveni.

Muzica, spectacolele artistice, dar și o expoziție de costume populare nu vor lipsi din peisajul tradițional creat special pentru evenimentul Ziua Agriculturii”, transmite Primăria municipiului Giurgiu.



