Giurgiuvenii ar putea urmări în curând, filme de cinematecă, în aer liber, pe un ecran uriaș amplasat în fața Teatrului…!

De către
admin
-
0
125

 

La recenta conferința de presă a Președintelui Consiliului Județean Giurgiu, Dumitru Beianu, în care acesta  a dezbătut bugetul județului pe acest an,  au fost prezentate totodată și câteva proiecte inedite ce urmează a fi demarate cât se poate de repede în Municipiu. 

Unul dintre ele este acela al  amplasării  unui  ecran de  mari dimensiuni   în fața Teatrului ”Tudor Vianu”.

Am discuat de principiu cu Poliția în acest sens, căci  vor fi zile și seri,   de preferință, când vom elibera platoul din fața Teatrului, adică acea parcare existentă în prezent și în felul acesta vom da posibilitatea gurgiuvenilor  să  urmăreasca filme de cinematecă  sau alt gen de spectacole – explica președintele Dumitru Beianu.

Ele ar putea fi urmărite, în general în perioada caldă a anului,  chiar și din  mașină, dacă  spectatorii reușesc  să se organizeze corespunzător. Este un început pentru o nouă viață în Municipiu, inițiativă  care, sunt absolut convins că va fi apreciată de cetățeni! – a mai spus președintele CJ Giurgiu.

(Jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR