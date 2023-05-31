Giurgiu Servicii Locale a pregătit o surpriză pentru copii cu doar o zi înainte de 1 iunie!

Societatea GSL a pregătit o  surpriză mare pentru copii giurgiuvenilor, în avans de ziua lor! Ea constă în faptul că locurile de joacă din Parcurile Mihai Viteazu și Palatul Copiilor au fost deschise  în pragul Zilei de 1 iunie, după ce , în urma verificărilor făcute de ANPC, s-a obținut acordul de deschidere, emis de această instituție.

Așa cum am mai menționat într-o altă ediție a cotidianului nostru, lucrările efectuate anterior de Giurgiu Servicii Locale au dus la acest rezultat pozitiv, GSL fiind societatea care întreține și igienizează constant aceste locuri de joacă.

În acest context în aceste zile ce le sunt dedicate conducerea GSL îi  invită,  pe toți copiii, să se bucurați de aceste două locuri de joacă ,  sub supravegherea părinților!

(Jurnal)

