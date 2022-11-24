Giurgiu: Cod galben de ceață, până la ora 10:00

Administrația Națională de Meteorologie a emis pentru județul Giurgiu o atenționare de cod galben de ceață, până la ora 10:00.

„Din această cauză, pe drumurile din județul Giurgiu vizibilitatea va fi scăzută sub 200 m şi izolat sub 50 m.

Pentru a evita producerii unor evenimente rutiere, adresăm conducătorilor auto recomandarea de a adapta viteza la condițiile de drum. Circulați prudent pentru siguranța dumneavoastră și a celorlalți participanți la trafic”, informează echipa ISU Giurgiu.

(Jurnal)

