Gata cu statul la cozi! Certificatul de cazier judiciar va putea fi obținut și în format electronic

Certificatul de cazier judiciar poate fi eliberat solicitantului şi în format electronic, potrivit unui proiect de lege adoptat luni, 7 noiembrie, de Senat, care va mai trebui să treacă și de votul deputaților.

Proiectul, inițiat de parlamentari PNL, PSD, USR PLUS, UDMR, vizează completarea unui articol din legea privind cazierul judiciar, în sensul simplificării obţinerii acestui document prin introducerea posibilităţii eliberării în format electronic.

În termen de trei luni de la data intrării în vigoare a legii, prin ordin comun al ministrului afacerilor interne şi al ministrului cercetării, inovării şi digitalizării sunt stabilite procedurile pentru eliberarea în formă electronică a cazierului judiciar, prevede o altă modificare a textului de act normativ.

(Jurnal)

