Gala Excelenței în Sistemul de educație preuniversitar giurgiuvean, se desfășoară în plină GREVĂ a cadrelor didactice!

69

                                   (COMUNICAT DE PRESĂ)

   Anunț important pentru toți cei interesați de Gala Excelenței!

                Vicepreședintele Consiliului Județean Giurgiu, Elisabeta MIHALCEA informează asupra prelungirii termenului de depunere a dosarelor cadrelor didactice pentru Gala Excelenței, evenimentul anual dedicat recunoașterii și sărbătoririi excelenței în educația preuniversitară.

                Astfel, „am dorit să oferim tuturor cadrelor didactice o șansă suplimentară de a-și prezenta realizările și de a fi luate în considerare pentru această prestigioasă gală. Noul termen limită pentru depunerea dosarelor este data de 16 iunie 2023. Așadar, mai aveți timp să pregătiți și să depuneți documentele.

Vă mulțumim tuturor pentru interesul  în organizarea Galei Excelenței. Suntem nerăbdători să descoperim poveștile dumneavoastră și să ne unim pentru a sărbători excelența în comunitatea noastră”.

                                   „Haideți să strălucim împreună!”

