Gabriela Horga: România tot mai aproape de aderarea la Schengen!

Locul României este în Schengen!” și „nu ar trebui să se mai piardă timp”, acesta a fost mesajul transmis de președinta Parlamentului European, Roberta Metsola, după întrevederea cu premierul și președintele Partidul Naţional Liberal, Nicolae Ciucă.

Intrarea României în spațiul Schengen reprezintă un un obiectiv strategic național, dar și un drept pe care România îl are acum, îndeplinind toate condițiile tehnice de aderare.

Iar rezoluția adoptată recent de Parlamentul European recunoaște pe deplin așteptările legitime ale României privind aderarea la Spațiul Schengen.

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă se află într-o vizită de lucru la Bruxelles, iar în cadrul întâlnirii cu Roberta Metsola au fost discutate subiecte precum aderarea României la Spațiul Schengen, răspunsul Uniunii Europene la războiul declanșat de Rusia în Ucraina, consolidarea acțiunii Uniunii Europene în vecinătatea sa și securitatea energetică”.

(Gabriela Horga – deputat PNL Giurgiu)

