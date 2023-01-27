Gabriela Horga: „Guvernul condus de premierul Nicolae Ciucă facilitează și în acest an achiziționarea de locuințe, prin programul «Noua Casă»”

Programul beneficiază de un plafon de garanții de 1,5 miliarde de lei. Programul vine însoțit și de o cotă de TVA de doar 5%, pentru achiziția de locuințe, aplicabilă în anumite condiții.

Continuarea programului este foarte importantă pentru segmentul de populație reprezentat în principal de potențialii beneficiari tineri. Aceștia nu au venituri suficient de mari încât să poată susține un proces rapid de economisire a avansului.

De la lansarea programului și până la finele lunii decembrie 2022, au fost acordate 330.875 de garanții în valoare totală de 31,3 miliarde de lei.

În 2020, ca secretar de stat la Cancelaria prim-ministrului, am fost implicată în deblocarea programului și adaptarea vechiului program ”Prima casă” la noile realități economice și sociale.

Gabriela Horga – Deputat PNL de Giurgiu

