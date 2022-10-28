Gabriela HORGA: „Guvernul Ciucă a semnat noi contracte finanțate prin Programul Național de Investiții „Anghel Saligny”, pentru modernizarea infrastructurii rutiere și extinderea rețelelor de alimentare cu apă și canalizare”

„Guvernul condus de premierul liberal Nicolae Ciucă a semnat 14 noi contracte finanțate prin Programul Național de Investiții „Anghel Saligny”, pentru modernizarea infrastructurii rutiere și extinderea rețelelor de alimentare cu apă și canalizare.

Dintre acestea, au fost semnate și două contracte în valoare de 18 milioane de lei în județul #Giurgiu, pentru investiții în comuna #Frătești.

Cele două obiective de investiții sunt:

– modernizare drumuri de interes local în comuna Frătești, sat Remuș, județul Giurgiu – 16.094.360,55 lei;

– modernizare drumuri de interes local prin asfaltare și construire de rigole pluviale, în satul Remuș, comuna Frătești, județul Giurgiu – 1.905.639,45 lei.

Investițiile din Giurgiu sunt finanțate prin Programul Național de Investiții „Anghel Saligny”, program inițiat și susținut de Partidul Naţional Liberal.

#PNLGiurgiu

(Gabriela Horga- deputat PNL Giurgiu)

