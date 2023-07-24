Gabriela HORGA, deputat PNL: „Comunele Oinacu și Mihailești vor fi reabilitate în urma semnării contractelor finanțate prin Programul Național de Investiții ”Anghel Saligny”

Astăzi, la Ministerul Dezvoltării, au fost semnate două contracte care vizează localități din județul Giurgiu. În comuna Oinacu va fi reabilitată rețeaua de canalizare, printr-un proiect în valoare de 1,68 milioane de lei, iar în comuna Mihăilești vor fi reabilitate străzile din localitate, finanțarea fiind în valoare de 18 milioane de lei.

Am participat la semnarea contractelor, alături de Dan Motreanu, președintele PNL Giurgiu, deputatul Alexandru Andrei, Mihai Dobre, primarul din Mihăilești, și Fabian Țîrcă, primarul din Oinacu.

Adrian Ioan Veștea, ministrul Dezvoltării, a semnat astăzi 56 de noi contracte finanțate prin Programul Național de Investiții ”Anghel Saligny”.

Prin Programul Național de Investiții ”Anghel Saligny”, inițiat și susținut de Partidul Național Liberal, județului Giurgiu i-a fost alocată suma de 1.178.814.542 de lei. Se asigură finanțarea pentru servicii esențiale pentru cetățenii județului Giurgiu – apă, drumuri, gaze.

