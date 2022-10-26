Gabriela HORGA: „Aproape 2,4 milioane de români, beneficiari ai voucherelor din programul „Sprijin pentru România”, susținut de Partidul Naţional Liberal, primesc a treia tranșă din ajutorul guvernamental

De către
admin
-
0
77

„Ministerul Investițiilor și Proiectelor Europene a efectuat plățile pentru încărcarea cardurilor sociale cu o nouă tranșă de 250 de lei.

Persoanele vulnerabile primesc în total 1.000 de lei, în patru tranșe a câte 250 de lei, pentru a-și cumpăra alimente și mese calde.

Guvernul Ciucă va urgenta procesul de plată, pentru ca tranșa următoare să ajungă la beneficiari înainte de sărbătorile de iarnă.

De asemenea, luna următoare, guvernul va distribui persoanelor vulnerabile din programul „Sprijin pentru România” și un pachet cu 12 produse alimentare de bază.

Programul este finanțat din fonduri europene nerambursabile și de la bugetul de stat.

#PNL #PNLGiurgiu”

(Gabriela Horga- deputat PNL Giurgiu)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR