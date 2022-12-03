Gabriela Horga: „Aderarea României la spațiul Schengen a primit susținerea Olandei și Suediei.”

”Guvernul Olandei a anunțat astăzi că susține aderarea României și Croației la spațiul Schengen. Decizia privind România a fost luată pe baza informațiilor furnizate în rapoartele recente ale Comisiei Europene privind îndeplinirea criteriilor referitoare la spațiul Schengen și pe baza anunțului privind ridicarea MCV.

Tot astăzi, Guvernul Suediei a primit un mandat pentru a vota pozitiv, în urma deciziei luate de Comisia pentru afaceri europene a Parlamentului Suediei.

Deciziile autorităților din cele două țări aduc România mai aproape de spațiul Schengen. Deciziile  vin în urma eforturilor diplomatice întreprinse de președintele Klaus Iohannis, de premierul Nicolae Ciucă  și de miniștrii PNL.

Votul în ceea ce privește extinderea Schengen este programat la Consiliul Justiţie şi Afaceri Interne (JAI) din 8-9 decembrie.”

(Gabriela Horga – Deputat PNL de Giurgiu)

