Gabriela Horga: „5070 de copii din comunități vulnerabile din județul Giurgiu se numără printre beneficiarii voucherelor de 500 de lei”

5070 de copii din comunități vulnerabile din județul Giurgiu se numără printre beneficiarii voucherelor de 500 de lei pentru rechizite și îmbrăcăminte.

160.000 de preșcolari și elevi din toată țara au primit deja sprijinul în valoare de 500 de lei.

Au fost emise alte peste 200.000 carduri pentru noi beneficiari de Ministerul Investițiilor și Proiectelor Europene.

Programul este finanțat din fonduri europene neramursabile.

Accesul la fonduri europene permite României să desfășoare astfel de programe, pentru a contribui la reducerea abandonului școlar.”

(Gabriela Horga – Deputat PNL de Giurgiu)

