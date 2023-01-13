Gabi Bădălău a fost chemat în judecată de o instituție publică din Giurgiu

După ce Niculae Bădălău a fost arestat, la finalul anului trecut,  fiind acuzat de procurorii DNA pentru trafic de influență și dare de mită, petrecându-și sărbătorile în închisoare, fiul său pare că ar dori să îi calce pe urme… 

Astfel, Gabi Bădălău, a fost recent chemat în judecată de o instituție publică din Giurgiu.

Fiul fostului  vicepreședinte al Autorității de Audit din Curtea de Conturi a României,  a fost dat în judecată, săptămâna trecută, de Regia Națională a Pădurilor Romsilva, prin Direcția Silvică Giurgiu.

Direcția Silvică Giurgiu îl acuză pe Gabi Bădălău că nu ar fi respectat clauzele unui contract, așa că a solicitat instanței să îl oblige pe acesta să se supună termenilor pe care i-a acceptat prin semnarea documentului. Instanța urmează să stabilească  primul termen al procesului.

(Jurnal)

