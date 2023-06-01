FOTBAL. ”Victoria Adunații Copăceni”, față în față cu ”Viitorul Tîntava” , în a doua semifinală din play-off-ul, Ligii a IV-a.

În a doua semifinală din play-off-ul, Ligii a IV-a, pentru desemnarea Campioanei Județului Giurgiu, se întânlesc  echipele Victoria Adunații Copăceni și Viitorul Tîntava. Întâlnirea va avea loc duminică, 4 iunie, ora 11:00, pe stadionul Astra din Giurgiu.

Meciul este așteptat cu mult interes , în condițiile în care  campioana en titre,  Victoria Adunații Copăceni, va avea  în față mult lăudata formație Viitorul Tîntava, proaspăta câștigătoare a seriei Nord.

Pentru meciul din această duminică, antrenorii echipei din Adunații Copăceni, Petrișoe Păunescu și Ion Văduva, au tot lotul la dispoziție…

(Costel Spînu)

