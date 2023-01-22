FOTBAL. Un nou amical câștigat de Victoria Adunații Copăceni

De către
admin
-
0
140

Victoria Adunații Copăceni și-a continuat seria de rezultate pozitive din această pauză intercompetițională printr-o nouă victorie obținută, Duminică, 22 ianuarie  2023, cu scorul de  4-0 (3-0), în deplasarea avută cu  AS Copăceni (Liga 5, Ilfov).

Golurile celor din Adunații Copăceni au fost înscrise de: I.Marin (2), M.Frunză și M.Bilciurescu (venit în probe la Valea Dragului)

Gruparea din Adunații Copăceni,a abordat amicalul de pe stadionul “Comunal” din Copăceni-Ilfov cu tot lotul pe care îl are la dispoziție:  Alex. Duță,Marian Păun, Andrei Buranda, Marius Torețoiu, Alex.Gaură, Marin Ionică, Daniel Stanciu, Mihai Rogojan,Mădălin Ciupitu, Alex.Marcu, Răzvan Tudoroiu, Mihai Frunză, Mihai Preda, Denis Rădăcină, Ionuț Marin, Adam Torețoiu,Mihai Bilciurescu și Constantin Necula ( jucător format de Victoria Adunații Copăceni și legitimat la AS Axi Adunații Copăceni, în Liga 5).

Din lotul celor de la Adunații Copăceni a lipsit motivat noul legitimat Marcel Clinchevici venit de la Dunărea Giurgiu.

(Costel Spînu)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR