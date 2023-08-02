FOTBAL. Sâmbătă, ”SCM Dunărea 2020 Giurgiu” joacă un nou meci amical cu ”CSO Plopeni”, în deplasare…

Așa cum aminteam într-o ediție anterioară a cotidianului Jurnal giurgiuvean, ”Dunărea Giurgiu” continuă seria partidelor amicale,  jucând sâmbătă, la Plopeni.

Astfel, a cincea adversară a „alb-albaștrilor” din acest nou sezon, este echipa gazdă, ”CSO Plopeni” . Pentru giurgiuveni va fi cel de-al doilea amical  mai puternic al  acestei veri.

”CSO Plopeni”  a ratat barajul de promovare în Liga a II-a, în această vară. Amintim că ”Dunărea Giurgiu” tocmai  a promovat în Liga a III-a,  după ce a avut un parcurs foarte bun în Liga a IV-a ,  câștigând barajul de promovare cu ”Bărăganul Ciulniţa”,  pe teren propriu, cu scorul  de 6-1 ( în deplasare 1-1).

Meciul amical dintre ”CSO Plopeni” și Dunărea Giurgiu se va juca, așa cum aminteam,  sâmbătă, 5 august 2023, de la orele 11.00, pe  Stadionul ”Gheorghe Șilaev”, din Plopeni.

(Costel Spînu)

