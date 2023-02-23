FOTBAL. S-a tras la sorți turul 4 al Cupei României, faza județeană…Vezi care este programul meciurilor

Miercuri, 22 februarie, a avut loc tragerea la sorți a turului 4, al Cupei României, la fotbal, faza județeană – Giurgiu.Această fază programează 4 partide, ce se vor disputa sâmbătă, 25 februarie 2023, de la ora 14:30.

Cele mai bune  echipe ( Axi Adunații  Copăceni, Dunărea  Giurgiu, FC Bolintin Malu Spart și AFC Singureni), sunt calificate direct în următoarea etapă.

Programul Cupei Romaniei etapa a 4-a, faza județeană:

1.Unirea Izvoarele – Gloria Comana;

2.Inter Vl. Dragului – Giganții Vărăști;

3.Maxima Hobaia – Inter Zorile;

4. Luceafărul Trestieni –  Avîntul Florești;

Confom regulamentului, în caz de egalitate după 90 de minute, se vor executa direct lovituri de departajare.

(Costel Spînu)

