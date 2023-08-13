FOTBAL. Programul echipei ”Dunărea Giurgiu”, în turul Ligii a III-a, Seria a IV-a.

Etapa 1

SCM DUNĂREA 2020 GIURGIU – ACS ARO MUSCELUL C-LUNG MUSCEL

Etapa 2

SC POPEŞTI-LEORDENI – SCM DUNĂREA 2020 GIURGIU

Etapa 3

SCM DUNĂREA 2020 GIURGIU – CS PĂULEŞTI

Etapa 4

CSM FLACĂRA MORENI – SCM DUNĂREA 2020 GIURGIU

Etapa 5

SCM DUNĂREA 2020 GIURGIU – CS DINAMO BUCUREŞTI

Etapa 6

AS FC PUCIOASA – SCM DUNĂREA 2020 GIURGIU

Etapa 7

SCM DUNĂREA 2020 GIURGIU – CS BLEJOI

Etapa 8

CSO PLOPENI – SCM DUNĂREA 2020 GIURGIU

Etapa 9

SCM DUNĂREA 2020 GIURGIU – CSO TRICOLORUL BREAZA

(Costel Spînu)

