FOTBAL. Meci amical, sâmbătă, între CS Păulești şi Dunărea Giurgiu, în județul Prahova

Echipa de fotbal Dunărea  Giurgiu dispută sâmbătă, 4 februarie, de la ora 13.00, o partidă de verificare în deplasare împotriva celor de la CS Păulești, echipă din județul Prahova, ce ocupă locul 7, în Liga a 3-a.

Deşi este doar un meci amical, partida se anunţă a fi un examen greu pentru fotbaliștii giurgiuveni,  echipa din Păulești, fiind  una extrem de  puternică atunci când evoluează pe teren propriu.

De precizat că cele două echipe se întâlnesc pentru prima oară în scurta lor istorie fotbalistică. Vă reamintim că echipa din Păulești a promovat în Liga a 3-a, după dubla manșă cu campioana județului Giurgiu, ”Victoria Adunații Copăceni”,1-1 pe teren propriu și victorie la Giurgiu cu scorul de 3-1.

Partida , așa cum anunțam anterior, se va juca pe stadionul din Păulești – Prahova, de la ora 13,00.

(Costel Spînu)

