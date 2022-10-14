Fotbal, Liga a V-a, seria Sud A – Avancronica etapei a 5-a

Duminică, 16 octombrie 2022, de la ora 11:00, se va da startul unei noi etape, a cincea, din Liga a V-a, seria Sud A, în care echipa Șoimii Ghizdaru își propune să învingă în deplasare, la Litoral Gostinu, și să se mențină în fotoliul de lider.

Dunărea Giurgiu 2 – Unirea Slobozia este o confruntare cu implicații la vârf, după ce gazdele au înregistrat trei vicotorii și o singură înfrângere până acum.

Așadar, se pare că ne așteaptă un spectacol fotbalistic de calitate, un joc, sperăm noi frumos, în care să avem parte de cât mai multe goluri.

Olimpia Malu joacă acasă împotriva „lanternei roșii” Unirea Pietrișu, într-un meci care se anunță ușor pentru mălureni.

Etapa viitoare, duminică,16 octombrie 2022, ora 11:00:

Dunărea Giurgiu 2-Unirea Slobozia

Olimpia Malu-Unirea Pietrișu

Unirea Frătești-PRO Gostinu

Litoral Gostinu-Șoimii Ghizdaru

Dunărea Găujani-Amicii 2015 Giurgiu

(Costel Spînu)

